The 'perfect moms' of social media

Email Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin

In today’s social media-obsessed culture, the old adage “comparison is the thief of joy" has never been truer — especially, it seems, for moms.

With everyone presenting the heavily-filtered “Facebook version” of themselves, mothers are bombarded with perfectionism at every turn. It doesn’t take long for comparison to creep in, creating a messy environment of dissatisfaction and discontentment. In a culture that idolizes perfection, how can mothers show themselves grace and fight the pressure to compare themselves to others?

Read more at https://www.christianpost.com/news/how-can-moms-fight-feelings-of-failure-in-a-pinterest-era.html