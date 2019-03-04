The tale of a Christian imprisoned in North Korea

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin

A Christian survivor of a North Korean prison camp describes the horrific torture she endured for her faith and how God stayed with her through the brutality.

In an interview with persecution watchdog group Open Doors, a woman identified only as "Prisoner 42" shared how she became a Christian after fleeing to China in the midst of North Korea's great famine. In China, she was captured and sent to a North Korean prison camp, where she spent one year in solitary confinement.

Read more at https://www.christianpost.com/news/north-korean-woman-imprisoned-for-faith-shares-how-god-sustained-her-amid-horrific-abuses.html