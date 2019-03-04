Urging New York to see life clearly
In response to New York's new abortion law, which effectively allows unlimited abortion until birth, Focus on the Family launched the largest pro-life effort in the organization's history.
The 12-week campaign, dubbed SEE LIFE CLEARLY, will culminate in a May 4 event in Times Square, "Alive from New York," where live 4-D ultrasounds will be broadcast on a jumbotron.
Read more at https://www.christianpost.com/us/focus-on-the-family-live-4-d-ultrasounds-times-square-jumbotron.html