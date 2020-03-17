Voting for life in Colorado

A Colorado pro-life group collected over 138,000 signatures in the hopes of getting an initiative on the state ballot to ban late-term abortions in most circumstances.

The Due Date Too Late campaign announced that they turned in the signatures to the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office on Wednesday, putting them one step closer to getting their initiative on the ballot.

In order to be added to the Colorado ballot, the proposed measure needs to have at least 124,632 valid signatures. The state has 30 days to review the petitions.

https://www.christianpost.com/news/colorado-pro-life-group-may-get-22-week-abortion-ban-ballot-submitting-138000-signatures-to-state.html