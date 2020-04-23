April 24, 2020: Millions could die in multiple famines, euthanasia ruling, UK moves to ban puberty blockers for youth

Friday, April 24, 2020:

— UN warns: Millions could die in multiple famines in pandemic

David Beasley of the World Food Program warned this week that an estimated 300,000 people could starve to death each day during the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “If we don’t prepare and act now — to secure access, avoid funding shortfalls and disruptions to trade — we could be facing multiple famines of biblical proportions within a short few months.”

The number of people suffering from hunger could go from 135 million to more than 250 million.

https://www.christianpost.com/news/millions-could-die-in-multiple-famines-of-biblical-proportions-in-pandemic-un-warns.html

— Dutch Supreme Court approves euthanasia for dementia patients

The Dutch Supreme Court ruled that doctors can carry out euthanasia on people with advanced dementia if they had requested it in writing before and even if they can’t confirm it later.

The decision comes on the heels of a controversial case where a doctor was cleared of wrongdoing after he euthanized a 74-year-old woman suffering from Alzheimer's and had requested to be euthanized before her condition worsened. The doctor and her family had to restrain her when her body reacted to the drugs.

https://www.christianpost.com/news/dutch-supreme-court-approves-euthanasia-for-dementia-patients-following-dispute.html

— Louisville church drops lawsuit after mayor allows drive-in services

On Fire Christian Church in Louisville, Kentucky, has come to an agreement with city officials to end its lawsuit against an order that banned churches from holding drive-in worship services.

Mayor Greg Fischer has agreed to allow churches to hold drive-in worship services so long as they abide by the CDC’s social distancing guidelines.

https://www.christianpost.com/news/louisville-church-drops-lawsuit-after-mayor-allows-drive-in-worship-services.html

— Dream Center gets help from Kanye West, Chick-fil-A to provide meals to families

The Los Angeles Dream Center has been serving thousands of meals every day from morning to night to families in need during the coronavirus outbreak.

Helping to keep the charitable efforts going, rapper Kanye West, Chick-fil-A and and LA Dodgers players have contributed funds and meals.

Matthew Barnett, pastor and founder of the LA Dream Center, said even though an increasing number of people are unemployed due to the lockdown, many have felt compelled to give.

Barnett told The Christian Post: "It has just been the most extraordinary thing I've ever seen. People are finding a way to give in the midst of their struggle.”

https://www.christianpost.com/news/kanye-west-chick-fil-a-chip-in-to-help-la-dream-centers-pandemic-relief-efforts.html

— UK gov’t moves to ban puberty blockers, hormones to those under 18

Liz Truss, the U.K.'s trade minister, announced Thursday that doctors will soon be banned from prescribing puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones to children who are younger than 18.

Truss said that while adults are able to make their own decisions, people under the age of 18 “should be protected from making decisions that are irreversible about their bodies that they could possibly regret in the future,” given that they are “still developing their decision-making capabilities.”

https://www.christianpost.com/news/uk-government-moves-to-protect-kids-from-life-altering-transgender-experiments.html

