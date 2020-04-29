April 30, 2020: Antifa professor, Va. church giveaway, Ky. AG calls for church reopenings

Thursday, April 30, 2020:

Here are the latest headlines, brought to you by The Christian Post.

— Kentucky AG calls for resumption of in-person church services

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron filed a motion in federal court Tuesday, challenging Gov. Andy Beshear’s travel ban as unconstitutional. He also urged him to stop targeting faith-based gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic and allow congregants to start gathering in person at church again.

On March 19, Beshear signed an executive order that banned faith-based mass gatherings while providing exemptions for secular organizations and activities, including typical office environments, factories, and retail or grocery stores. The order says even though secular activities involve groups of people, they can continue as long as individuals “maintain appropriate social distancing.” But faith-based gatherings are not allowed such an exemption.

https://www.christianpost.com/news/kentucky-ag-sues-gov-over-restrictions-on-travel-calls-for-resumption-of-in-person-church-services.html

— Breakaway Ariz. UMC congregation leaves church property

An Arizona congregation that was once affiliated with the United Methodist Church has finalized its departure from a church property that a court determined belonged to the national denomination and not the local congregation.

Camp Verde Community Church, which decided to leave the United Methodist Church in 2017, moved out of their church property months after a judge ruled that the UMC Desert Southwest Conference owned the building.

The dispute between the conference and the congregation was a difference of opinion on the debate over whether to change the denomination’s stance on LGBT issues. The UMC’s Book of Discipline explains that homosexuality is “incompatible with Christian teaching” and prohibits the blessing of same-sex marriages and the ordination of noncelibate homosexuals.

While the Desert Southwest regional body supports changing the denomination’s position on homosexuality, the Camp Verde congregation advocated for the biblical position on sexual ethics.

https://www.christianpost.com/news/breakaway-arizona-umc-congregation-leaves-church-property-after-losing-lawsuit-to-denomination.html

— College to pay 'Antifa' prof. who desired 'revenge' against evangelicals $25K

Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, has agreed to pay $25,000 to an adjunct professor who resigned following media coverage of his controversial Facebook posts in which he indicated support for the militant leftist movement Antifa and a desire for “revenge” against evangelical Christians.

The college agreed to a settlement with former English professor Jeff Klinzman to avoid a First Amendment lawsuit over his departure from the school last August after concerns were raised about his controversial Facebook comments in which he threated violence against President Trump.

https://www.christianpost.com/news/college-to-pay-antifa-prof-who-desired-revenge-against-evangelicals-25k.html

— Cameroon admits soldiers, 'vigilantes' killed 10 kids, 3 women in massacre

Authorities in Cameroon have admitted that soldiers were involved in the killing of three women and 10 children in a mid-February attack in the civil war-stricken Northwest province in which 21 people were killed and several homes were pillaged.

After initially claiming that allegations of soldiers being complicit in the massacre were false, the Cameroonian government announced last Tuesday that three soldiers are on trial for their role in the killing of innocent civilians and burning of homes in the majority Christian Anglophone region.

The government released the findings of a joint commission of inquiry investigation launched following reports that soldiers teamed up with Muslim Fulani militants in a nighttime attack that claimed the lives of at least 13 children and one pregnant woman. The exact number of those killed remains unknown as government figures are different from human rights groups.

https://www.christianpost.com/news/cameroon-admits-soldiers-vigilantes-killed-10-kids-and-3-women-in-massacre.html

— Va. church teams with oil company to give away 2,000 gallons of gas

A Virginia church partnered with an oil company to give away around 2,000 gallons of gasoline to drivers to help relieve economic hardships created by government shutdowns in response to the coronavirus.

Light of Life Church, a congregation based in Manassas, partnered with Wine Energy to do the giveaway on Saturday. More than 150 drivers received the free fuel.

Light of Life Pastor Tony Lewis told The Christian Post in an interview Wednesday that his congregation wanted to help those in need because of current crisis.

https://www.christianpost.com/news/va-church-teams-with-oil-company-to-give-away-2000-gallons-of-gas.html

