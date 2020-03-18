March 19, 2020: Pastor dies of COVID-19, Liberty Univ., Utah earthquake

Thursday, March 19, 2020:

— India: Tribal animists threaten to beat, kill 9-year-old daughter of pastor

Tribal animists in central India threatened to beat and kill a 9-year-old Christian girl after her family was driven into the jungle because they refused to renounce their faith in Jesus Christ.

The family is now living with a church member and is receiving assistance from the Evangelical Fellowship of India. India is ranked as the 10th worst country when it comes to Christian persecution, according to Christian support organization Open Doors USA

— Idaho Senate passes bill to ban trans athletes from competing in girls' sports

The Idaho Senate passed legislation Monday that would ban biologically male trans-identified athletes from competing in girls’ and women’s athletic competitions. The bill would apply to all sports teams sponsored by Idaho public institutions, including high schools and colleges.

LGBT activists have accused the bill of being “transphobic,” but supporters of the legislation say that the bill is focused on creating fairness in female sports.

The bill passed in the Idaho state house in February and comes at a time when an increasing number of male students who identify as transgender are participating in girls’ sports competitions.

— 60-year-old pastor identified as Malaysia's first coronavirus victim

A 60-year-old pastor was the first patient in Malaysia to die from the coronavirus as the country’s cases climb to the highest in Southeast Asia.

Pastor David Cheng from Emmanuel Baptist Church was diagnosed with the virus after being admitted to Sarawak General Hospital with a fever, cough and breathing difficulties on March 14.

He also had underlying chronic medical conditions, such as diabetes and hypertension, and was transferred to the intensive care unit after his conditions worsened. He died on Tuesday.

— Utah quake knocks trumpet from Moroni statue's hand at Mormon temple

A 5.7-magnitude earthquake shook Utah Wednesday morning shortly after 7 a.m., dislodging a trumpet from the hand of the statue of angel Moroni that sits atop the Mormon temple in Salt Lake City.

Wednesday's quake was the largest to hit the state since 1992. Multiple buildings sustained minimal damage and no injuries or deaths have been reported.

— Liberty U stays open; most residential classes go online

Liberty University announced that it’s staying open despite ongoing concern about the coronavirus but most of its on campus classes will be online.

On Monday, the university announced that given the state governor's emergency ban on public gatherings of more than 100 people, most of the residential classes will be held online.

Regent University, another evangelical university in Virginia, has also transitioned to online classes to accommodate students.

