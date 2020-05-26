May 27, 2020: Birth rate record low, many churchgoers not watching service online, Chicago threatens churches

Wednesday, May 27, 2020:

Here are the latest headlines, brought to you by The Christian Post.

— US birth rate drops to record low

The birth rate in the U.S. has again fallen to a new record low, with only 58.2 babies born for every 1,000 women ages 15 to 44 in 2019, according to the CDC. This marks a 2% drop from 2018.

It is the lowest birth rate since federal record-keeping began in 1909.

The birth rate has “generally been below replacement since 1971 and consistently below replacement since 2007.”

https://www.christianpost.com/news/us-fertility-rates-drop-to-record-low-2019-births-mark-lowest-in-35-years-cdc.html

— Nearly half of churchgoers haven’t watched online service in past month

While most churches have moved their worship services solely online due to the pandemic, a new poll found that nearly half, or 48% of churchgoers, said they haven’t watch a service online in the last four weeks.

Meanwhile, 23% streamed a different church online, according to the Barna Group report.

https://www.christianpost.com/news/nearly-half-of-churchgoers-say-they-havent-watched-any-online-service-in-past-4-weeks.html

— New report outlines how sex ed is pushing limits in sexualizing children

A new report by the Family Research Council outlines how sex education in public schools have become explicit and manipulative, so much so that parents need to be concerned.

Some concerning sex ed curricula include: “how to” sex workshops, promoting how minors can obtain abortions without parental permission, and pushing the transgender claim that they might have been born in the wrong body.

FRC Senior Fellow Cathy Ruse said, "Today's sex ed lessons can be highly manipulative — carefully designed to get children to approve of the concept of sexual rights and fluid sexual 'identities,' and to reject their religious beliefs, the authority of their parents, and even physical reality itself."

https://www.christianpost.com/news/new-report-outlines-how-sex-ed-is-pushing-the-limits-in-sexualizing-manipulating-kids.html

— Company loses millions in pandemic; couple trust God and launch new business

Alex and Kelsey Carroll founded the million-dollar sports business Toss Up Events. But at the outbreak of the coronavirus in the U.S., their revenue went down to zero.

The couple chose not to turn to government for assistance and instead trusted God and started a new business called Stand Up Stations that provides safety equipment, such as hand sanitizer stands, for churches, offices and stadiums.

The Carrolls said, “The more we trust God, the more we realize how futile it is to try to do something without Him.”

https://www.christianpost.com/news/sports-company-loses-millions-during-pandemic-founders-trust-god-and-launch-new-thriving-business.html

— Chicago threatens to close churches that defy gathering bans

The city of Chicago sent letters to at least three churches, threatening to temporarily close them if they continue to violate the governor’s executive order by holding in-person worship services with over 10 people.

Chicago Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said the state has the power “to order that a location be closed and made off-limits to the public ‘to prevent the probable spread of a dangerously contagious or infectious disease.”

https://www.christianpost.com/news/chicago-threatens-to-temporarily-close-churches-that-defy-gathering-restrictions.html

To read more stories from a Christian perspective, visit christianpost.com.