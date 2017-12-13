'13 Reasons Why' Season 2 News: Selena Gomez Celebrates End of Production on Social Media

Facebook/13ReasonsWhy Promotional image for '13 Reasons Why'

Production on the second season of "13 Reasons Why" has concluded.

This much was revealed by Selena Gomez, who serves as an executive producer on the Netflix drama series. The "Wolves" singer took to Instagram to share photos of her with some of the cast members of the show.

"And this year wraps up with another committed journey with @13reasonswhy -Season 2 is coming," she wrote in the caption. "To every person on this project, thank you for coming back. Good or bad we are committed to having the tough conversations, to telling the story that can start change."

The first season of "13 Reasons Why" debuted earlier this year and made a huge impact. Star Katherine Langford recently received a Golden Globe nomination for her portrayal of Hannah Baker. In a statement she released, the young actress expressed her thanks to the people who made the show possible.

"Most of all, my sincere hope is that the recognition continues to shine a light on so many of the important life issues and struggles we portray in '13 Reasons Why,'" her statement read, according to Entertainment Weekly. "I'm forever grateful to have been given this opportunity and will continue to work hard to bring dignity, respect, and grace to such a powerful character."

Fans are excited to see Langford reprise her role in the upcoming second season, which is expected to shed some light on other characters as well. Executive producer Brian Yorkey previously teased that the perspectives of the other teens involved will also be explored. They will be reeling from Hannah's suicide and the release of her tapes. They will also be attempting to move past the events of season 1. But, that does not mean Hannah will be cast aside. In fact, season 2 will show more of the teenager's past, too.

The first season also left some questions unanswered. However, this will all change come season 2. Bryce (Justin Prentice) will face the consequences of his actions, which included raping Hannah.

"13 Reasons Why" season 2 does not have a premiere date yet.