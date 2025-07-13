Home News 2 women killed, multiple injured at Ky. Baptist church after suspect shoots state trooper

Two women were killed at a Baptist church in Lexington, Kentucky, when a suspect fled to the house of worship after shooting a state trooper on Sunday, authorities said.

The shooting spree ended when the suspect was killed at Richmond Road Baptist Church in southwest Lexington, Kentucky State Police said on social media.

The two women who were shot and killed were aged 72 and 32. It's not yet known if they were related. Two others at the church were wounded and transported to a nearby hospital. Authorities said several members of the church are believed to be related.

Police said they were waiting to notify the suspect’s family before releasing his name to the public.

The trooper was shot at 11:36 a.m. in Fayette County before the suspect fled and reached the Baptist church, police said. The state trooper was transported to a nearby hospital, where he and others are being treated for their wounds.

In a series of posts on social media on Sunday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear called for prayers.

“Please pray for everyone affected by these senseless acts of violence, and let’s give thanks for the swift response by the Lexington Police Department and Kentucky State Police,” Beshear wrote in a thread on X.

This is a developing story, and some details might change as state and local authorities provide more information.