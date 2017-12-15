2018 Jeep Wrangler Release Date, Specs, Price News: Off-Road SUV Starts at $28,190

Jeep A promotional image for the two-door 2018 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon and the four-door 2018 Jeep Wrangler Sahara.

Customers will be paying a premium for the 2018 Jeep Wrangler. The all-new off-road SUV will more expensive than the outgoing model, based on pricing details that were recently leaked.

According to reports, the price hike is due to a higher destination and handling charge of $1,195, which is mandatory for everyone who will purchase the 2018 Jeep Wrangler.

The entry-level two-door Wrangler Sport has a starting price of $28,190. It is $3,100 more expensive than the 2017 model, which had a starting price of $25,090.

Under the hood, there is a 3.6-liter V6 engine that produces 285 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. The powertrain is mated to a six-speed manual transmission that sends power through a four-wheel-drive system.

However, the base model is not equipped with a lot of standard features. Customers will have to opt for the Wrangler Sport S trim for $31,390 to get features like power windows and locks, air conditioning, power heated mirrors, keyless entry and 17-inch wheels.

Rubicon, the highest trim for the two-door 2018 Wrangler, has a starting price of $38,190. This model is equipped with several features that enhance its off-road capability. Standard features include an electronic front sway-bar disconnect system, remote-locking Tru-Lok differentials, a Rock-Trac transfer case and all-terrain tires, among others.

Meanwhile, pricing for the four-door 2018 Jeep Wrangler has also been revealed. Starting prices are as follows: Wrangler Sport for $31,690, Wrangler Sport S for $34,890, Wrangler Sahara for $38,540, and Wrangler Rubicon for $41,690.

Customers will also have the choice to add more features and equipment, including options from Mopar and Jeep Performance Parts. Of course, these enhancements result in a higher price tag.

It should be noted that Jeep has not released official pricing for the 2018 Wrangler. Thus, starting prices mentioned above may still be subject to change ahead of the off-road vehicle's launch.

The 2018 Jeep Wrangler is scheduled to arrive at dealers early next year.