2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class: Everything To Know

Mercedes-Benz official wesbite A promotional image featuring the cabin of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class.

The highly anticipated G-Class luxury SUV has received a first look from Mercedes-Benz. Recent reports reveal that while some of the details remain to be a mystery, much can be said about the interior and the other upgrades that the Mercedes-Benz 2019 G-Class is set to feature next year.

According to reports, the inside look of the 2019 G-Class reveals that the buyers can choose between a 12.3-inch touchscreen display that is capable of CarPlay or Android Auto, which debuted in the German automaker giant in the S-Class and the E-Class. Aside from the display, the Mercedes-Benz G-Class has been upgraded to provide 1.5 inches more of leg room and 2.7 inches more of elbow room for the front seats. Mercedes will also be giving the buyers an option to avail of leather massage seats for those looking for comfort and high-end experience.

As for the rear seats, the G-Class will offer six more inches of leg room and over an inch of additional shoulder space. Further reports also reveal that there will be more storage for the owners to use, including hidden bins. There will also be a wireless smartphone charger. The upcoming electronic driving aids will also be featured in the later sedans to be released in the G-Class lineup.

Meanwhile, for those interested in the overall design of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, the company has revealed that the exterior will not be deviating too far from the previous release. Instead, the focus has been on the interior side of the vehicle, which is where much of the upgrade and the improvements may be experienced. Mercedes-Benz has yet to release any further details on the engine options that will come with the G-Class. However, fans are expecting more information during the Detroit autoshow, which is set to be held on Jan. 13.