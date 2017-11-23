36 Women From 'SNL' Support Sen. Al Franken Amidst Sexual Misconduct Allegations

It has only been less than a week since Lena Dunham issued an apology for coming to the defense of her friend, the accused predator Murray Miller, now more women have stepped forward in support of yet another sexual harasser.

REUTERS/Craig Lassig/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Senator Al Franken (D-MN) meets with constituents at Minnesota Farmfest in Redwood County, Minnesota, U.S. August 6, 2014.

Senator Al Franken was accused by radio host Leeann Tweeden last week, with a photo to prove the lewd act. Despite her proof, 36 women who have worked with the senator on "Saturday Night Live," have penned a letter in defense of Senator Al Franken.

"In our experience, we know Al as a dedicated and devoted family man, a wonderful comedic performer, and an honorable public servant," the letter reads. "That is why we are moved to quickly and directly affirm that after years of working with him, we would like to acknowledge that not one of us ever experienced any inappropriate behavior; and mention our sincere appreciation that he treated us with the utmost respect and regard."

Attached to the letter were 36 signatures from former writers, production assistants, producers, and cast members of "Saturday Night Live."

The senator's former colleagues said that they felt compelled to support a man who they have known for years. Despite taking his side, they acknowledged that what he did was inappropriate. At the same time, they lauded him for apologizing to Ms. Tweeden.

Much like how Dunham came to her friend's defense, their show of support for Franken was criticized heavily by social media users. Netizens were quick to point out that the senator's respect for colleagues does not excuse his inappropriate behavior.

During a broadcast on "McIntrye in the Morning," Tweeden revealed that he and Franken did a skit for troops in the Middle East. The parodies were loaded with sexual innuendo, she recalled. And in one particular scene, the politician's character would move up to Tweeden's for a kiss.

Backstage, Franken insisted on rehearsing the kiss, which she initially did not want to do. With his insistence on rehearsing the part, she eventually gave in. As they did the lines leading to the kiss, the senator forced himself onto her, which led her to push him away with both of her hands.

After the USO Tour, she went through photos stored in a CD, and she was shocked to see one wherein Franken groped her while she was sleeping.