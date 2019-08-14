4 interesting takeaways from PRRI survey on abortion views

The Public Religion Research Institute released a report on the findings of a survey they conducted on the opinions Americans have about whether abortion should be legal.

Overall, 54 percent of Americans say abortion should be legal in most or all cases. A similar percentage was recorded in 2014.

Titled “The State of Abortion and Contraception Attitudes in All 50 States” and released Tuesday, the report drew from the 2018 American Values Atlas, a PRRI project, which included 54,357 telephone interviews done between Jan. 3 and Dec. 30, 2018.

For the report, the researchers looked at a subset of 40,292 interviews done for the Atlas between March 14 and Dec. 16 of last year. The margin of error for the subsample is plus or minus 0.5 percentage points at the 95% confidence level.

The report looked at questions regarding support or opposition for abortion, analyzing the responses based on recipients’ race, religion, political affiliation, age, and sex.

Here are four interesting findings from the PRRI survey on American opinions on abortion. They include a disparity between Hispanics born in the United States and those born abroad, as well as the absence of a gender gap.

