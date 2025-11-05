Home News 4 major election results: NJ, Va. state races, NYC elects democratic socialist Mamdani, Calif. passes Prop 50

While voters in several states and localities went to the polls Tuesday to select new leaders and weigh in on ballot measures, all eyes were on two gubernatorial races, the New York City mayoral race, and a referendum in California that could have an impact on which party controls the U.S. House of Representatives next year.

Last night's results were pleasing for Democrats, who found themselves completely locked out of power in the federal government following the 2024 presidential election last year.

Here are four things to know about Tuesday's election results.