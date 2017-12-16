'48 Hours' Remake Confirmed to Be in Development

(Photo: Reuters/File) American actor and comedian Eddie Murphy.

A remake of the classic action comedy "48 Hours" is officially in the works.

Brothers Benny and Josh Safdie, who helmed the award-winning crime thriller "Good Time" starring Robert Pattinson, will direct the highly anticipated project.

Released in 1982 to critical acclaim, "48 Hours" features Eddie Murphy in his first film role as a convicted bank robber Reggie Hammond recruited by the renegade cop Jack Cates played by Nick Nolte.

This is for a mission to hunt down the former's old partner who, after escaping prison, has gone on a cop-killing spree while also hunting for his missing money after one of their robberies.

"48 Hours" sees the two scramble to apprehend the murderer during Jack's 48-hour leave from prison, but this is easier said than done since Reggie, who has knowledge of where the money is, butts heads with the detective as he tries to enjoy the temporary freedom.

"48 Hours" served as the launching pad of the now popular "buddy cop" genre in film, which spawned the likes of "Lethal Weapon" and "Rush Hour."

Josh Safdie will pull double duty to co-write the "48 Hours" remake with Ronald Bronstein and Jerrod Carmichael. "The War for the Planet of the Apes" and "The Greatest Showman" producer Chernin Entertainment will produce along with Oscar Boyson and Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Apart from "48 Hours," there are also attempts to breathe new life to another one of Murphy's hit movie series, which is none other than "Beverly Hills Cop."

A fourth installment of the series, which sees Murphy as a veteran cop this time around, is planned but the project has been in development hell for a while until recently when Belgian directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah confirmed it is still pushing through.

As for "48 Hours," information on the cast or a release date is yet to be revealed.