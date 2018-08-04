5 Christian Movies Coming Out in Theaters Nationwide This Fall

(Photo: Christian Post) Christian Movies on display at Fashion Square mall in Orlando, Florida, April 2018.

The success of faith-based films in the last several years has led to a resurgence of Christian movies being made in Hollywood. This fall, a number of motion pictures will be hitting theaters once again, this time telling the true stories of military families, war heroes, missionaries, and a world renowned evangelist.

The film "I Can Only Imagine" brought in $17.1 million domestically during its opening weekend, and over $83 million in total, superseding expectations. "Paul, Apostle of Christ" also hit theaters in March and was among the top 10 films at the Box Office during its opening weekend.

The following five faith-based movies will be in theaters nationwide this fall.