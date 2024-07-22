Home News 5 highlights from contentious House hearing with Secret Service Dir. over Trump assassination attempt: 'DEI horror story' 'I am completely disgusted by your performance today'

U.S. Secret Service (USSS) Director Kimberly Cheatle drew bipartisan criticism and calls for her resignation during a tense five-hour grilling before the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Accountability on Monday, nine days after former President Donald Trump narrowly avoided being assassinated.

The hearing at times grew contentious and even spilled into profanity as both Republican and Democratic members condemned Cheatle for what they perceived as a dearth of crucial information and evasive answers about what the director herself described as "the most significant operational failure at the Secret Service in decades."

Here are five highlights from the hearing.

