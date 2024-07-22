5 highlights from contentious House hearing with Secret Service Dir. over Trump assassination attempt: 'DEI horror story'

'I am completely disgusted by your performance today'

By Jon Brown, Christian Post Reporter
United States Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle testifies before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee during a hearing at the Rayburn House Office Building on July 22, 2024, in Washington, D.C. The beleaguered leader of the United States Secret Service has vowed cooperation with all investigations into the agency following the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.
United States Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle testifies before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee during a hearing at the Rayburn House Office Building on July 22, 2024, in Washington, D.C. The beleaguered leader of the United States Secret Service has vowed cooperation with all investigations into the agency following the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump. | Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

U.S. Secret Service (USSS) Director Kimberly Cheatle drew bipartisan criticism and calls for her resignation during a tense five-hour grilling before the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Accountability on Monday, nine days after former President Donald Trump narrowly avoided being assassinated.

The hearing at times grew contentious and even spilled into profanity as both Republican and Democratic members condemned Cheatle for what they perceived as a dearth of crucial information and evasive answers about what the director herself described as "the most significant operational failure at the Secret Service in decades."

Here are five highlights from the hearing.

Get Our Latest News for FREE

Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know.

Jon Brown is a reporter for The Christian Post. Send news tips to jon.brown@christianpost.com

Was this article helpful?

Help keep The Christian Post free for everyone.

By making a recurring donation or a one-time donation of any amount, you're helping to keep CP's articles free and accessible for everyone.

$25/month$50/quarter$100/yearOne-time

We’re sorry to hear that.

Hope you’ll give us another try and check out some other articles. Return to homepage.

Most Popular

More Articles