5 Religious Liberty and Right to Life Issues to Watch in 2018

(Photo: REUTERS/Yuri Gripas) Visitors stand in line outside the Supreme Court in Washington, U.S., November 27, 2017.

From big cases before the Supreme Court centering on free speech and religious liberty claims of a Christian baker to the ongoing investigations into transactions between abortion providers and biotech firms over fetal body parts harvested during abortion procedures, 2018 is already shaping up to be a significant year for religiously observant Americans and the unborn.

Here are five legal matters carrying significant implications that are expected to develop even more this year.