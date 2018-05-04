6 New Trailers To Watch: 'Venom,' 'The Tale' and More

Pixabay/annca There's a new batch of movie trailers this week, this time featuring "Venom," a "Spider-Man" spinoff from Sony, as well as drama thrillers like "The Tale" and sci-fi features like "2001: A Space Odyssey."

Plenty of trailers have come out since the final teasers from Marvel and "Jurassic World" had their time, and a lot of them looks promising. The new "Venom" trailer, for one, gave fans the first glimpse of Tom Hardy morphing into the repulsive anti-hero.

1. "Venom"

It's finally here — the first look at Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock merging with the strange, alien symbiote that calls itself "Venom."

The movie comes out to theaters everywhere on Oct. 5, and it is Sony's own take at a "Spider-Man" spinoff that features one of the "most enigmatic, complex and badass characters" in his first solo outing on the big screen.

As the trailer looks the way it does now, "Venom" promises to be an engaging intro into an evil character that has layers of depths to him, as The Verge's Jacon Kastrenakes pointed out.

2. "The Rain"

This feature is coming to Netflix on May 4, and it all starts with a virus that has all but wiped out humanity except for a few roving remnants of civilization.

"The Rain" follows a pair of young siblings as they embark on a dangerous journey to find a safe haven for themselves, in this new Netflix original series targeted to young adults.

3. "The Tale"

Jennifer (played by Laura Dern), re-examines her past, which hides a long-buried sexual relationship she had when she was thirteen.

It's almost a commentary on the way Hollywood has now been made aware of all the sexual harassment and assaults that have gone on in the industry for decades. "The Tale" also got a warm reception from Sundance, and is undoubtedly one of the more anticipated releases on HBO when it comes out later this May 26.

4. "Dear White People"

It's the second season for this provocative series on Netflix, and it's already set to premiere this Friday, May 4, on the streaming platform.

Just from this trailer alone, "Dear White People" is even more assertive and quick-witted than the first season. It's still the same group of students of color attending the predominantly white Winchester University, and how they deal with all the notions that come with it.

5. "Sharp Objects"

Based on the book by the author of "Gone Girl," Gillian Flynn, this drama thriller is about a reporter (Amy Adams) who sets out for her hometown to cover a shocking murder case.

"Sharp Objects" is coming out as a miniseries on HBO, starting this July. No specific date has been set yet, but more details on that are expected to come out over the next few weeks.

6. "2001: A Space Odyssey"

Warner Bros. is actually releasing an update of "2001: A Space Odyssey," straight from the 70 mm film of the original movie.

This reprint run is basically untouched, and just re-formatted for this generation of HD media. It comes out just in time for the 50th anniversary of "2001: A Space Odyssey," and it will be coming out to theaters everywhere on May 18.