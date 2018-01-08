'Venom' Movie Rumors: First Look to Be Released This Week

A stand-alone "Venom" movie, Sony's bet at keeping the Spider-Man movies coming this year, could give fans an early look in a few days. "Venom" is a solo outing for the Spider-Man villain, as lead star Tom Hardy plays Eddie Brock in a film with no Peter Parker in the picture.

Sony has somehow managed to keep Spider-Man fresh with a reboot led by a younger web-slinger played by Tom Holland, in the relatively successful "Spiderman Homecoming." The Spider-Man origin story has been retold several times already, and the studio is now looking to keep things fresh by taking the spotlight to the villains, as Screen Rant points out.

Reuters/Toby Melville Tom Hardy leads the cast of "Venom," the movie about the "Spider-Man" villain.

One way to do just that is with the upcoming "Venom" movie, which is due to have an exclusive trailer as part of the IGN First series this week, as IGN announced on Saturday, Jan. 6.

It will be the first time fans might see Tom Hardy in his "Venom" appearance, although it is likely that this will be in the form of a promo image instead of a trailer. It was just late December when media outlets confirmed that "Venom" is well underway in its filming, so the chance of Sony already holding enough reels to make a trailer clip is rather slim as of this time.

"Venom" fans did get the first promotional image from the upcoming movie as early as December last year, but that was just in the form of the official logo which was unveiled at the Comic-Con Experience in Brazil.

The logo shows a snarling venom backed by a large red "V," while another poster promotes a hashtag in its message. "We Are #Venom," the sign reads, adding that the film will come to theaters "soon."

"Venom" is expected to premiere by Oct. 5, 2018.