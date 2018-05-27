7 Beautiful Sacred Songs for Memorial Day Sunday

Expand | Collapse Pixabay/Matt_Sawyers Memorial Day is a solemn holiday in the United States in which Americans are called to remember those who fought and died in the service of their country. The federal holidya traces its roots to the nineteenth century observance "Decoration Day," which was created to celebrate the memories of fallen Union soldiers. While not a holiday known for having its own specific music like, say, Christmas, many songs of a religious and patriotic nature have become associated with Memorial Day. Many of these songs can be found in hymnals across denominational lines, albeit sometimes garnering controversy for their emphasis on military imagery or the American nation. So, in no particular order, here are seven songs that are appropriate for the Memorial Day weekend and the many gatherings connected to the holiday.

God of Our Fathers A hymn closely associated with American identity, the lyrics for "God of Our Fathers" were written up by Daniel Crane Roberts in 1876 as part of the nation's centennial celebration. George William Warren, a renown nineteenth century organist, composed the most popular melody for the hymn, and was published in the revised Episcopal Hymnal in 1892. The song has been performed at many patriotic functions, including President George W. Bush's second inauguration ceremony in 2005. YouTube/Eamon Younis

Onward, Christian Soldiers Considered controversial in some circles for its strong military imagery, "Onward Christian Soldiers" was written by Sabine Baring-Gould in 1864. The hymn was originally meant to serve as a youth processional song, with the idea being that the Christian children were as soldiers engaged in spiritual warfare. In recent decades, some churches have tried to remove the song from their hymnals. The United Methodist Church considered omitting it from their 1989 hymnal, until a large outcry from their pews kept the song in. YouTube/TheHymnsofPraise

Battle Hymn of the Republic Considered by many to be the anthem of the American Civil War, the "Battle Hymn of the Republic" was written by Julia Ward Howe in response to her seeing a review of Union troops. "I awoke in the gray of the morning twilight; and as I lay waiting for the dawn, the long lines of the desired poem began to twine themselves in my mind," recalled Howe. For the melody, Howe used a song called "John Brown's Body," a tune that was written in homage to the militant prewar abolitionist. YouTube/The United States Army Field Band

Am I a Soldier of the Cross "Am I a Soldier of the Cross" was written by Isaac Watts, the famed eighteenth century hymnist who also wrote classic songs like "O God Our Help in Ages Past" and "Joy to the World." Originally published in the Methodist Pocket Hymnbook of 1802, the hymn saw its share of revisions over the course of the nineteenth century. "Beginning in 1831, the conclusion of the fifth stanza 'the crown enchants their eye' was replaced by the less troublesome 'by faith they bring it nigh,'" noted United Methodist Discipleship Ministries. "The 1849 Methodist Episcopal Hymnal changed 'unhappy world' in stanza three, line three to 'vile world,' making a much stronger theological statement as to the condition of the earth."

God Bless America One of the major patriotic songs in the United States, "God Bless America" came from the mind of prolific composer and songwriter Irving Berlin. "God Bless America" was first published in 1938, originally meant as a peace song in response to the rising tide of Fascism in Europe. First performed in November of that year, Berlin had the royalty money from the song donated to the Boy Scouts of America and the Girl Scouts.

Eternal Father, Strong to Save A hymn strongly associated with both the United States and United Kingdom's naval forces, "Eternal Father, Strong to Save" was written as a poem in 1860 by Englishman William Whiting. Whiting wrote the words in anticipation of sailing to the United States. The melody was composed in 1861 by the Reverend John Bacchus Dykes. The song is still sung at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland and was a favorite hymn of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, who had previously served as Secretary of the Navy. YouTube/THENBA

My Country, Tis of Thee An American patriotic song that shares a melody with a British ode to the monarchy, the lyrics for "My Country Tis of Thee" were written by the Reverend Samuel Francis Smith in 1831. Also called "America," while the song is largely centered on celebrating the United States, it does include appeals to Heaven. One example is verse 4: "Our father's God to, Thee, Author of liberty, To Thee we sing. Long may our land be bright With freedom's holy light; Protect us by Thy might, Great God, our King!" YouTube/Ian Berwick