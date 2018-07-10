7 Reactions From Christian Leaders to Trump's Nominee Brett Kavanaugh for US Supreme Court

(Screengrab: C-SPAN) President Donald Trump announces his Supreme Court pick, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, to fill the seat created by Justice Anthony Kennedy's retirement on July 9, 2018. President Donald Trump's nomination of Judge Brett Kavanuagh to the United States Supreme Court on Monday evening has drawn near universal praise from prominent Christian leaders in America. Megachurch pastors, from Greg Laurie to Jack Graham, and the leaders of some of the biggest conservative groups hailed Kavanaugh's credentials, and said that citizens can trust him to defend their rights and liberties. They urged the U.S. Senate not to delay confirming the nomination, and pushed back against Democrats who've vowed to oppose the nomination even before Kavanaugh was announced. Christian leaders also urged fellow Americans to pray for Kavanaugh and his family as he looks to fill the all-important Supreme Court vacancy left behind by the retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy. Here are seven reactions from some of the biggest Christian leaders and conservative groups in America:

1. Pastor Jack Graham Expand | Collapse (Photo: Courtesy of Prestonwood Baptist Church) Pastor Jack Graham, senior pastor of Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano, Texas. Megachurch pastors, such as Jack Graham of Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano, Texas, said that Trump made a great selection in Kavanaugh. "My sincere congratulations to Judge Brett Kavanaugh for his nomination to the Supreme Court. I'm thankful we have a president who has time and again remained true to his word. Judge Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court is another checkmark in a long list of promises President Trump has kept," Graham said in a statement. "As is our practice as Christians, we promise to pray for Judge Kavanaugh and his family and all the other justices," the pastor added. "My prayer is that our next justice may not only be in the mold of the late Justice Antonin Scalia but also in the mold of a man of God: someone who acts justly, loves mercy and walks humbly with the Lord (Micah 1:8)."

2. Franklin Graham Expand | Collapse (Photo: Franklin Graham Facebook) Franklin Graham evangelistic event in Hanoi, Vietnam, photo posted on December 9, 2017. Franklin Graham, the president of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, congratulated Kavanaugh "on this monumentally important nomination." "Those on the progressive, socialist left are of course already enraged. Another conservative justice threatens their agendas and the direction they were trying to push this country," said Graham, who in the past has spoken out against abortion and the legalization of same-sex marriage. The evangelist, who in nation-wide rallies has said that neither Republicans nor Democrats can fix America, which he said is something only God can do, slammed those who had been protesting Trump's pick even before the announcement was made. "We need to thank God for this long awaited opportunity to change the makeup of the U.S. Supreme Court," Graham stated on Facebook. "And we need to be faithful to pray for Judge Kavanaugh and his family during the very intense confirmation process."

3. Pastor Greg Laurie Expand | Collapse (SCREENSHOT: WWW.HARVEST.ORG) Greg Laurie of Harvest Ministries in California preaching in a sermon on February 11, 2018. Greg Laurie, senior pastor at Harvest Christian Fellowship in Riverside and Irvine, California, said that millions of Christians will be praying for Kavanaugh, trusting in the judicial system "to protect the rights and liberties of all Americans." "Among the many things I love about America is our trust in God, and our separation of political power. These two values place our most powerful leaders in a position of accountability to God Himself in Heaven and to one another on Earth," the evangelist said. "Throughout our nation's history, our Supreme Court has, again and again, been consequential in protecting our liberties from those who have either misunderstood or misused liberty," he added. "It has helped us form a more perfect union and, as a religious leader, I'm grateful it has often protected the rights of conscience of tens-of-millions of Americans, like myself." Laurie called on God to "grant Judge Kavanaugh His wisdom to continue this proud legacy of defending our unalienable rights, and may God give him favor for a speedy and fair confirmation."

4. The Rev. Samuel Rodriguez Expand | Collapse (Photo: The Christian Post/Sonny Hong) Rev. Samuel Rodriguez on the Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission panel on "Hobby Lobby and the Future of Religious Liberty," at the Southern Baptist Convention, Baltimore, Maryland, June 9, 2014. The Rev. Samuel Rodriguez, president of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference, was also thrilled with Trump's nomination, as he explained in a statement. "I join millions of Americans in congratulating Judge Kavanaugh for his nomination, a well-respected jurist widely regarded for his intellect, temperament, as well as for his dedication to the Constitution," he said. "While certainly conservative, Judge Kavanaugh is well within the mainstream of American legal thought and theory." Rodriguez, who is one of the top leading voices for Hispanic Christians in America, called on the Senate "to not unnecessarily delay or obstruct, but as polling demonstrates the majority of Americans want, to move ahead with a timely and honest confirmation process." "I pray for our country in this process, that instead of yet another vitriolic and divisive political battle, the confirmation process would instead be a reaffirmation of the strength of our democracy and its institutions," he said.

5. Pastor David Jeremiah Expand | Collapse (Photo: National Religious Broadcasters) Pastor David Jeremiah speaks at a special session celebrating the 70th anniversary of the modern state of Israel at Proclaim 18, the National Religious Broadcasters' (NRB) International Christian Media Convention in Nashville, Tennessee, on March 1, 2018. David Jeremiah, pastor of Shadow Mountain Community Church in El Cajon, California, thanked Trump for making "another excellent selection and for another fulfilled promise." "Judge Kavanaugh is obviously an originalist who will uphold the integrity of the Constitution as its framers intended, and his appointment will — in all likelihood — ensure America's first freedoms will be protected for at least another generation and, perhaps, many more," Jeremiah declared. "This decision is also an affront to the judicial activism that has become all too common in recent history in the United States," the pastor added. "I believe this nomination will usher in a new era on the Supreme Court, one that will unapologetically and consistently, defend the God-given rights of all Americans, as articulated so profoundly in our Constitution. It is a reaffirmation of the founding and enduring values of our nation," he continued. "Today, I'm also issuing an urgent call to prayer to millions of Christians for a swift confirmation of Judge Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, hopefully, in time for the Court's fall session."

6. Tony Perkins Expand | Collapse Photo: National Religious Broadcasters Family Research Council President Tony Perkins speaks at Proclaim 18, the National Religious Broadcasters' (NRB) International Christian Media Convention in Nashville, Tennessee, on March 2, 2018. Family Research Council President Tony Perkins hailed Trump for "following through" and selecting a nominee from the list he presented during his presidential campaign. "President Trump promised a constitutionalist — someone who will call balls and strikes according to the Constitution. We trust the president that Judge Kavanaugh will fit this mold as a justice. Judge Kavanaugh has a long and praiseworthy history of judging as an originalist, and we look forward to having a justice with his philosophical approach on the Court," he said. Perkins, who in May was appointed to the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom, argued that there are a number of significant issues at stake, and not just abortion. "Under the Obama administration, we saw a growing assault on religious freedom and the courts became a battleground for secularists seeking to remove faith from the public square. Judge Kavanaugh resisted this trend in at least two instances — an HHS contraceptive mandate case and in an opinion supporting inauguration prayers," he said. "We are committed to working with President Trump and senators to help move the grassroots to gain the confirmation of Judge Kavanaugh," Perkins concluded.

7. Jerry A. Johnson Expand | Collapse (Photo: National Religious Broadcasters) Dr. Jerry A. Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer of the National Religious Broadcasters in this May 2017 photo. Jerry A. Johnson, the president and CEO of National Religious Broadcasters, which says that it represents millions of believers in advancing "biblical truth," urged all supporters to "pray fervently and to work tirelessly for the confirmation of Judge Kavanaugh." "With outstanding credentials and a track record that reveals a judicial philosophy honoring the U.S. Constitution, including fundamental freedoms of speech and religion, Judge Kavanaugh should sail through the Senate on the basis of merit," Johnson said in a statement. "Leading Democrats have signaled they may attempt to obstruct consideration of Judge Kavanaugh. Instead, they should stand above the fray and the uncivilized tactics of the radical Left," he added. "They should look to the history of the confirmation votes of Justices Ginsberg (96-3), Breyer (87-9), Sotomayor (68-31), and Kagan (63-37). Notably, Justices Breyer and Kagan were each confirmed during the summer of a mid-term election year." Johnson highlighted the "critical importance" of the vacancy. "We must have Supreme Court justices who honor the values of life and liberty at the very core of our Republic, and the nomination of Judge Kavanaugh is a generational opportunity to ensure a strong majority of justices who will stay true to the Constitution and be respectful of the proper role of the judiciary as the interpreter, rather than maker, of the law," he stated.