Home News 7-year-old Ukrainian girl seeking cancer treatment among 5 family members killed in Iranian missile strike on Israel

Five members of a Ukrainian family lost their lives in an Iranian missile strike on the Israeli coastal city of Bat Yam, just three days after Israel launched "Operation Rising Lion" targeting the Iranian regime's nuclear weapons program.

Among the victims of the Iranian missile strike in Bat Yam was 7-year-old Nastya Burik, who had come to Israel in December 2022 to undergo life-saving cancer treatment. She was accompanied by her mother, Maria Pashkurova, 30, and her grandmother, Lena, 60, as well as two young cousins, Konstantin Totvich, 9, and Ilya Pashkurov, 13, who were enrolled in a local school in Bat Yam. According to Ynet News, all five were killed in the attack.

Nastya’s father, Artem, was unable to travel due to wartime restrictions in Ukraine that prevent men younger than 60 from leaving the country, and he continued to raise funds for his daughter’s treatment. Lena’s husband also remained behind.

The Israeli government and the Ukrainian Embassy are coordinating efforts to repatriate the bodies to Ukraine. However, the ongoing conflict with Iran and the closure of Israeli airspace have made it challenging to establish a clear plan of action.

The Ukrainian Embassy released this statement: “On June 14, five Ukrainian citizens, including three minors, were killed in a massive Iranian missile strike on Israel, when a missile hit a residential building in Bat Yam. Ukrainian diplomats and consular staff are in close contact with the Israel Police and other services to identify and arrange the repatriation of the victims’ bodies.”

An additional four victims lost their lives in the Bat Yam strike: Michael (Miki) Nahum, 61; Meir (Miro) Vaknin, 53; Bella Ashkenazi, 90; and Efrat Saranga, 44. More than 100 people were injured.

This article was originally published at All Israel News