Home News 'A testament to hope': 7 Christian leaders react to death of Pope Francis

Pope Francis, the first head of the Roman Catholic Church to come from Latin America, died at 88 on Monday, shortly after giving a traditional Easter blessing from the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica.



Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Francis became pope in March 2013 after his predecessor, Pope Benedict XVI, resigned.



The death of the pontiff has brought a wave of reactions from leaders and prominent figures across Christendom, including members of the Catholic Church and Protestants of varying theologies.



Here are seven notable Christian leaders' reactions to the death of Pope Francis.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe