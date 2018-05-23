A Tragic Graduation

Graduation Day can be the best and worst 24 hours of your life. Trust me, I know. Over my 60 years, I've personally been through six graduations.

Graduation Day might be the best day of your life because you know you've finished a span of your educational career — and hopefully you finished well. It also might be the worst day of your life because you leave behind what's familiar — instructors, friends, even hallways and classrooms that have become like a second home.

Whether it's a good day, bad day, or a mix of both, what all graduates should have in common on this important occasion is a rack of great memories associated with whatever school you're leaving behind.

Sadly, that's not the case for many graduates these days.

The escalating numbers of school shootings in America have reduced too many graduations to crisis moments, when missing classmates who should have walked with their peers to collect their diplomas are painfully absent.

Read more at https://www.christianpost.com/voice/to-the-class-of-2018-turning-grief-into-hope.html