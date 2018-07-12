Abby Lee Miller to Return to 'Dance Moms' for Season 8

Facebook/DanceMomsonLIFETIME Abby Lee Miller is back for 'Dance Moms' season 8

It's official, Abby Lee Miller will be back to lead season 8 of "Dance Moms" on Lifetime.

The 51-year-old disgraced reality star will return to the dance reality show after quitting the show in 2017 several before she served her time in prison for her bankruptcy fraud conviction.

A source reportedly told Entertainment Tonight that Miller already began leading the casting development for the show's upcoming season.

According to the post on Dancemomscasting.com, the owner of the Abby Lee Dance Company will go back to her roots and is looking for parents who are motivated to make their kids famous.

"Are you a Dance Mom actively involved in your kids dance career? Is your kid destined for greatness in the dance world? Will you do whatever it takes to make your kid a star? Are you ready to showcase your kid's talent on national TV?" the post on the website stated. "If so, the new ALDC elite competition team is for you! Mom if you feel your kid is an "Abby Dancer" we encourage you to apply," it went on to say.

The casting announcement also said that Miller is already holding auditions for the new members of her ALDC elite competition team that will range from 7 to 9 years old for the Minis and 10 to 12 years old for the Juniors level. The auditionees are also expected to be available when they were called for the final callbacks to perform in front of Miller during the weekend of Sept. 8–9.

The news about Miller's return to "Dance Moms" came after she went through a lot of challenges over that previous years. After service her sentence behind bars, Miller was supposed to stay at a halfway house until her one year and one day sentence was over. However, the reality star was diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma in April this year.