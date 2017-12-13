Abby Lee Miller Update: How Is the Former 'Dance Moms' Star Doing in Prison?

(Photo: Reuters/Elizabeth Daley) Reality TV show star Abby Lee Miller leaves at the federal courthouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A., on November 2, 2015.

New details about Abby Lee Miller's life behind bars have been revealed

Miller, 51, is currently serving a 366-day sentence at a federal prison in Victorville, California. Reports note the former "Dance Moms" star, who was arrested for bankruptcy fraud, has a wide selection of foods every day. This is because each week, inmates at the Victorville prison rotate meal plans. They all return to the menu from week one after five weeks.

Although Miller still has four months of jail time, it seems she is now ready to reach out to fans. The former Lifetime personality recently posted an update on her official Facebook page and said fans are welcome to send her letters of support while she's in prison.

"Feeling blessed," reads one of Miller's posts. "I heard this week that a lot of people call and ask if they can visit me. That's so sweet of you. I'd love to see everyone. Unfortunately can't."

The choreographer did not reveal her exact address in the post. However, she did mention that fans can get her prison address if they like her Facebook page and communicate with her via private message.

Meanwhile, sources have confirmed that Miller is carrying a relationship behind bars. The dance studio owner has taken up a relationship with a mystery man through a prison pen pal service. While the man's age is still unknown, Miller is allegedly not bothered by their age gap.

"She and him [sic] have been exchanging letters that contain graphic details about what they want to do to each other once she's out of jail," one insider said, adding the man has been giving Miller money by donating to her commissary account in prison.