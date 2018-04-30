Abortion Kills a Baby, Comedian Accidentally Admits at White House Correspondents' Dinner

(Screenshot: NBC News) Comedian Michelle Wolf hosts the 2018 White House Correspondent's Dinner in Washington D.C., April 28, 2018.

Comedian Michelle Wolf has been rightly rebuked for her vile joke about abortion, but within the joke she spoke truth — abortion kills a baby.

Vice President Mike Pence "thinks abortion is murder. Which, first of all, don't knock it 'til you try it — and when you do try it, really knock it. You know, you've got to get that baby out of there," Wolf said as she illustrated "knocking" a pre-born baby with her elbow.

Many pro-lifers have pointed out the joke was unfunny and inappropriate.

"This was beyond tasteless. Beyond crass. Almost beyond belief," Michael Brown wrote in an op-ed for The Christian Post.

But Wolf also revealed the object of an abortion — it's a "baby."

Pro-choicers often use language to avoid this admission. "It's not a person, it's a fetus," is an argument I often hear, as if one can't be both.

Are teens not people because they're teens? Are senior citizens not people because they're senior citizens? Are pro-choicers basically just opposed to synonyms?

Teen, senior citizen, fetus — all these words are subcategories of a person at a different life stage.

And yes, like Wolf said, a fetus is a baby, or "extremely young child," as defined by Merriam-Webster.

Supporters of legalized abortion must avoid truth to advance their arguments, but like whack-a-mole, truth keeps popping up, even in their own language.

In January, Planned Parenthood of Maryland shared a New York Times story about a successful surgery performed on a fetus. The tweet was the story's headline, which read, "After Surgery in the Womb, a Baby Kicks Up Hope." The tweet was deleted after the abortion provider realized it embarrassingly celebrated a baby's life in the womb.

In fact, you will often hear those on the liberal side of the abortion debate reveal the truth that a fetus is a baby when they talk about pregnant women who haven't chosen abortion: "It's a boy." "It's a girl." "When's the baby shower?" And usually-liberal celebrity magazines often feature photo spreads of pregnant celebrities with "baby bump" in their headlines.

Truth won't stay hidden. It's a baby.