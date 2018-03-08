REUTERS/Eric Henderson Singer Reba McEntire will host the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards next month

After announcing that Reba McEntire will host the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards, the list of performers for the star-studded country music event was also revealed.

E! News confirmed that several country music superstars will rock the stage of the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The list includes Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, Dierks Bentley, and Thomas Rhett.

The report also mentioned that BeBe Rexha will be joined by Florida Georgia Line to perform their fan-favorite hit collaboration titled "Meant to Be."

Also, the upcoming country music event will serve as Jason Aldean's first live performance in Las Vegas after the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in October 2017 where a gunman fired in front of the concert goers, leaving 58 people dead and injuring hundreds.

Aldean is also vying for the Entertainer of the Year award, together with Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, and Keith Urban. He is also nominated for the Male Vocalist of the Year Award alongside Stapleton, Urban, Chris Young, and Thomas Rhett.

Meanwhile, Billboard revealed that the Female Vocalist of the Year nominees include Kelsea Ballerini, Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, and the host McEntire.

The nominees for the Vocal Duo of the Year includes Brothers Osborne, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, LOCASH and married couple Tim McGraw & Faith Hill. On the other hand, Lady Antebellum, LANCO, Little Big Town, Midland, and Old Dominion will vie for the Vocal Group of the Year Award.

Also, Little Big Town's "Breaker," Jon Pardi's "California Sunrise," Stapleton's "From a Room Vol. 1," Old Dominion's "Happy Endings", and Rhett's "Life Changes" are nominated for the Album of the Year award, while the Single Record of the Year nomination goes to Little Big Town's "Better Man," Sam Hunt's "Body Like a Back Road," Stapleton's "Broken Halos," Midland's "Drinkin' Problem," and Blake Shelton's "I'll Name the Dogs."

For the Song of the Year award, Sam Hunt's "Body Like a Back Road," Urban's "Female," Lambert's "Tin Man," and Stapleton's "Whiskey and You" are in the running for the recognition.

The 53rd annual ACM Awards will be aired by CBS from the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on Sunday, Apr. 15 at 8 p.m. EST.