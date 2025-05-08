Home News ‘Act of darkest evil’: Man arrested in connection to explosion inside Pennsylvania church

A Pennsylvania man has been arrested in connection with an explosive device that was ignited at a church earlier this week.

Kyle Kuczynski, a 32-year-old resident of Mahanoy City, Pennsylvania, was arrested Tuesday night in relation to an incident at the Saint Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church.

"Kuczynzki was committed to Schuylkill County Prison on a county bench warrant," reported the Mahanoy City Police Department in a statement posted to Facebook early Wednesday morning.

"Kuczynski was wanted in connection with an incident at St. Teresa of Calcutta Rectory on the evening of May 6th where a explosive device was ignited inside the chapel."

Kuczynski was arraigned on Wednesday, being charged with arson and other related offenses related to the incident at the church, according to local authorities.

The Most Rev. Alfred A. Schlert, Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Allentown, issued a statement expressing his sadness over the act, which was apparently centered on the altar and where the Eucharist was being stored.

"Belief in the Real Presence of Jesus Christ in the Holy Eucharist is central to the Catholic Faith. To use an explosive device to destroy the Blessed Sacrament is an act of darkest evil," stated Schlert.

"I thank God that no one was injured in the incident and that the suspect has been taken into custody by law enforcement. At the same time, I am heartbroken that such a heinous, hateful, and evil act occurred at St. Teresa of Calcutta."

The bishop called the incident an "act of religious hate" that was "an affront to the long and devout history of faith among the people of Mahanoy City."

"While offering forgiveness, I pray the person who perpetrated this crime will receive the help needed and the justice demanded for their actions," Schlert concluded.

According to Moosic, Pennsylvania-based news outlet WNEP, an individual later identified by authorities as Kuczynski entered the chapel of Saint Teresa, usually open 24 hours a day, and placed a device on the altar.

He then lit the device and ran away from the unoccupied chapel. Shortly afterward, as seen in security footage aired by WNEP, the device exploded, damaging the altar.

The vandalism caused thousands of dollars worth of damage, reported WNEP, including creating a large hole on the top of the altar, numerous holes in the stained glass windows, and damaging a ceiling tile just above the altar.

"You feel violated," said Father Kevin Gallagher to WNEP, "but the most important thing is that no one was hurt, and that's the most thing because there is a lot of elderly people that come during the night, and they spend a lot of time in the adoration chapel and you know you worry about their safety."