'Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D." Season 5 Spoilers: Coulson's Deal With Ghost Rider To Be Unveiled

Facebook/AgentsofShield Promo image for 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'

The upcoming episode of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5 will see the effects of Coulson's (Clark Gregg) secret deal with Ghost Rider (Gabriel Luna).

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "The Real Deal," states that Coulson will, at last, reveal the secret deal that he struck with Ghost Rider. However, it looks like the deal will have serious repercussions, as everyone on the S.H.I.E.L.D. team will be affected by it.

A teaser trailer for the show's 100th episode has also been released. It previews a lot of problems on the S.H.I.E.L.D. team's plate, including Lash (Andrew Garner), The Hive (Brett Dalton), and LMDs. The team is also facing the apocalypse, but Coulson refuses to give up. He asserts that S.H.I.E.L.D. is important, but Daisy (Chloe Bennet) disagrees.

The previous episode of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5 introduced Dove Cameron as Ruby, the daughter of General Hale (Catherine Dent). However, she is also much more than just a teenaged girl. It was also revealed that Ruby is a highly skilled and trained killer, being raised by Hale as such.

It is currently unknown whether Ruby possesses supernatural abilities, though Cameron did reveal to Entertainment Weekly the reason why she has been locked away.

"I can't speak to the powers thing. You're going to have to stay tuned about that," she said. "But I can say why she's locked away is because Hale is afraid of what she can do."

The "Descendants" star also teased her character's obsession with Daisy, which she described as "never, ever a good thing." However, Ruby is not all black and white when it comes to her fixation with Quake.

"Ruby's obsession with Daisy is layered," she said. "There's a love for Daisy, in some way. It's a twisted love. I can't tell you anything, really, about that relationship, but it's definitely not straightforward."

Fans will have to stay tuned for future episodes to see more of Cameron and find out what happens next.

"Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5 airs Fridays, at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.