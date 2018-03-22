'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Season 5 Spoilers: Ruby Starts Operation Against General Hale

Facebook/AgentsofShield Promo image for 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'

Ruby (Dove Cameron) is turning out to be an enigma in the current installment of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

In the previous episode, General Hale (Catherine Dent) sent her daughter to seduce Alex, a.k.a. Werner Von Strucker (Spencer Treat Clark). She wanted to know if the man would divulge what he knew about his dead father.

Alex is the son of HYDRA's former leader Wolfgang (Thomas Kretschmann). Since he refused to talk, Hale thought that he would change his mind when Ruby got closer to him. Ruby surprised Alex when she said she wanted him to be part of a team that would go against her own mother. She let him meet another member of her squad, Carl Creel a.k.a. The Absorbing Man (Brian Patrick Wade).

Since she was introduced in the series, Ruby's true nature has remained to be a question mark. While there was no denying that she respects her mother, viewers get the idea that she is not who she appears to be.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Cameron said that her character continuously surprises her. Ruby seems to be the perfect super soldier for Hale, but her recent actions suggest that she has another agenda, one that her mom would not approve. According to Cameron, Ruby could be anything she wanted to be. It is best not to peg her as Hale's loyal dog right away.

"I really wanted to see Ruby be kind of unhinged, just fully off her rocker, that she's angry and is almost like a murderer. ... Ruby is clearly is some form of an assassin. But they didn't tell me anything because it's Marvel. They're very secretive, as they should be. As the season went on, I was very pleased to see where Ruby goes, what happens to Ruby — it's a very challenging character. She's got every layer in her, so you can say whatever you want about Ruby and it would probably be, to some degree, correct and, to some degree, not so on the money. She's a wild card," Cameron teased.

Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5 airs on Fridays at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.