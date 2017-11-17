'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Season 5 Spoilers: Squad to be Abducted by Aliens?

Facebook/AgentsofShield Promotional photo for "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

Coulson (Clark Gregg) and his team will be abducted and sent in space in the upcoming season of Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

The synopsis for the two-hour season 5 premiere is out. According to Comicbook, the episodes will dwell on the kidnapping, where S.H.I.E.L.D. members will be captured in a diner and taken to space.

Titled "Orientation (Part One & Two)," the episode will find Coulson and the others inside a mysterious ship in outer space without any idea who is the behind everything. Although there is no alien threat indicated in the spoilers, speculations are rife the extraterrestrials will play a huge role in the new storyline. These threats may or may not include The Brood, a race of insectoid beings that travel through space to find a host.

Meanwhile, spoilers indicate that just like the previous format, the new installment will be divided into multiple arcs. The first one is expected to focus on S.H.I.E.L.D.'s space adventure. A promo photo released shows Coulson standing on the deck of a spaceship while huge rocks float outside. Marvel TV head Jeph Loeb said that having different arcs allow them to explore more interesting plots.

"It gave an opportunity to the writers to tell a complete chapter so that as the audience... It came out of necessity of the fact that ABC runs the shows and then needs to take breaks to have specials and things like that and you go into the holidays or the Olympics or something like that. So rather than waiting and having the audience have to play catch up because we're not on for three or four or sometimes seven weeks, they said, 'OK let's try to do this in bites.' And so this first bite is the first 10 episodes of this season," Loeb said.

Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5 two-hour premiere will air Friday, Dec. 1, at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.