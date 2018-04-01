ABC A promotional still from "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5, episode 16, "Inside Voices"

The previous episode of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." was definitely a lot to take in, and the history of Hydra and the plan it was building towards was just one of the many revelations made in that hour.

Many fans believe that the episode was peppered with references to "Avengers: Infinity War" and even "Captain Marvel," where it was confirmed that Clark Gregg will reprise his role as Coulson.

There is a looming alien battle which allegedly is the Kree assault that is believed to be a nod to the story of Carol Danvers, who got superpowers when she was caught in a blast of a Kree superweapon, allowing her to become Captain Marvel.

The "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5 episode also showed a mysterious spaceship that boards the forces that intend to destroy the planet, and it is believed that it is that of Thanos, the very supervillain that the Avengers will be fighting in the big screen.

"Avengers: Infinity War" is expected to impact the show. Showrunner Jed Whedon teased to TV Guide that the goings-on will "definitely catch [the characters'] attention" and will even ultimately "change some of our characters' motivations."

While he notes that the war will "change our trajectory a little bit" in "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," the changes will not be all too drastic.

Whedon reminds fans that they are still "on sort of our own path" and this will be reiterated and reflected in the show. "We're not building our foundation upon [the Infinity War]," he said.

While Captain America and company will be dealing with the Mad Titan in the film, the S.H.I.E.L.D. agents will still have a lot on their plate with Ruby, who is not at all keen on having her destiny stolen from her.

The promo for "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5 episode 16, titled "Inside Voices," teases that she will stop at nothing to be the super-soldier she was born to become. In the clip, she declares herself as the "destroyer of worlds." Her obsession to take her rightful place and Hale's not too motherly plan to oust her are a recipe for disaster.

The synopsis for "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5 episode 16 teases that Coulson will have no choice but to work with unlikely allies to save the world without infusing Daisy with the Gravitonium, which happens to be how the destruction of the Earth, as they saw in the time they spent in the future, begins.

As Coulson finds himself striking a deal with the last people viewers will expect him to team up, his agents, on the other hand, do their best to find him in "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5 episode 16.

Daisy appears to take on the mantle at the absence of Coulson, but she expresses that she is not too eager to lead the charge anyway and just focuses more about bringing the actual commander out of harm's way than anything else.

It comes as surprise to fans that she is the one taking charge though. She was even questioned for assuming the role in the upcoming episode's promo, which suggests that this could be a source of conflict within the team.

Without the in-fighting, the rescue mission is far from easy anyway, especially with Ruby hell-bent on destroying the person set to steal her future.

Indeed, "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5 episode 16 will treat fans to a lot of action now that all the information and revelations have been dropped. "Inside Voices" airs on Friday, April 6, on ABC.