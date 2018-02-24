Airbnb Announces New Things To Improve Inclusivity And Accessibility To Everyone

Facebook/airbnb Promotional picture of Airbnb.

Considering its consistently rising popularity across the globe, Airbnb, in a move to increase profitability and accessibility, has introduced the Airbnb Plus, which offers luxury service for its users. Further reports reveal that Airbnb also announced the beginning of the Superguest program, which is something similar to the Superhost benefit program.

"10 years ago we never dreamed of what Airbnb could become," said Airbnb's co-founder, chief executive officer, and head of community Brian Chesky in a statement. "In fact, people thought the idea that strangers would stay in each other's homes was crazy. Today, millions of people every night do just that. But we want to go further by supporting and expanding our community so that in 10 years time, more than 1 billion people per year will experience the benefits of magical travel on Airbnb."

Given their ambition to be as inclusive and accommodating as possible, further reports have revealed that Airbnb Plus is meant for travellers who are looking for a set standard, such as guaranteed Wi-Fi and a stocked kitchen. Although it may not be necessarily more expensive the regular Airbnb postings, it will still come with premium customer support, which means that the users will be able to access and reach the company should they have any pressing concerns. Airbnb Plus is now available, and it now offers 2,000 homes in 13 cities.

Aside from the announcement of Airbnb Plus, the company also revealed that they will be beginning the Superguest program, which is similar to the Superhost in that it will offer extra perks and benefits for the company's top users. On top of these updates, Airbnb has also optimized their site to include specific categories that the users might be looking for.

Considering the fast-paced changes that Airbnb is introducing, more information is expected to be released in the coming weeks, so fans are advised to stay tuned for more updates.