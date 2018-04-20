'Alaskan Bush People' News: Browns Stuck in New Washington Property

Facebook/alaskanbushppl Promotional photo of Billy Brown for "Alaskan Bush People"

The Browns may have moved out of their secluded residence in Chichagof Island, but the stars of "Alaskan Bush People" still seemed to live in another hard to reach area.

Radar Online previously revealed that the family's patriarch Billy Brown purchased a 435-acre property in Okanogan County in Washington for $415,000 cash. An insider reportedly told the online tabloid that the property is located near the area where they are currently shooting for their Discovery Channel show at the Lodge on Palmer Lake.

But a separate report revealed that the family is having a hard time coming and going out of their new property.

Based on the report from the county's engineer that was obtained from the minutes of the meeting of the Okanogan County Board of Commissioners that was obtained last month, the reality stars were literally stuck in the mud while trying to access their new home. This forced them to ask for a permit from the Public Works to place gravel in the muddy areas.

The report claimed that a county official said that the place where the Browns brought their new land is located near a road that is considered "primitive" and unpaved.

"If a road has less than 100 vehicle trips her day, we designate it primitive, meaning it doesn't get a lot of maintenance," the county official stated. This made it difficult for the Browns to drive all the way up to the hill where their new property is located.

Also, the official said that the area where the property lies recently received a lot of rain. This made the family decide to call a contractor to throw gravel in the areas leading to their property.

But aside from the unpaved road, the reality stars also have another problem in their newly acquired property. According to a separate report from the publication, the new neighbors of the Browns are not happy to have them in town.

"Omak is a small conservative town," an Omak, Washington resident said. "We're not like Hollywood and we don't like strangers running around," the resident added.

The source also described the locals of their town "old school," and mentioned that they cannot stand having them in their place.

Also, the residents said that they all know that the family is starting to take over their little town where they plan to shoot the new installment of their reality show.

"They're guarded by the film crew," another resident also stated, adding, "We're all sick of the whole thing."

The Browns opted to leave their Chichagof Island property and relocate to Los Angeles, California for the treatments of the family's matriarch Ami Brown who was diagnosed last spring with advanced lung cancer.

But in an interview with People in January, the mother of seven revealed that her body responded positively on the numerous rounds of radiation and chemotherapy that she had to endure. She also announced that the cancer that spread all over her chest and back already disappeared.

Meanwhile, Discovery Channel has yet to announce their plans for the next installment of "Alaskan Bush People."