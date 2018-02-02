Alexa Now Supports Sending SMS Messages

REUTERS/Peter Hobson The Amazon Echo, a voice-controlled virtual assistant, is seen at its product launch for Britain and Germany in London, Britain, September 14, 2016.

Amazon's smart assistant platform, Alexa, can now send SMS messages.

On Tuesday, Amazon added another communication function to the Alexa platform that can also be accessed through its voice-activated speakers. Users can now dictate to Alexa what message they want to send and who the desired recipient is.

To activate the service, users must first go to the Alexa app and sign up for the Alexa Calling & Messaging feature. They should then proceed to the Conversations tab, select Contacts, and open the My Profile menu. There, users will find a "Send SMS" option that they should enable to start sending text messages through Alexa.

Once activated, the service will be triggered by the voice command: "Send an SMS to [contact's name]." Users can access the service by simply dictating the key phrase to Alexa, so there is no need to open the app.

However, if the intended recipient does not have an Alexa account or any Alexa-powered device, the smart assistant will still find the correct contact or who the message is intended for and will automatically send a message via the network's SMS.

Sending messages or calling from an Alexa-powered device to another is still free of any cost. However, if Alexa opts to send the message via network SMS, the fees that the carrier charges will be applied.

Unfortunately, the sending of SMS through Alexa will only work for Android-powered devices. The message's recipient must have a smartphone or tablet running on at least Android 5.0 or later.

The service will only work for personal messages. Right now, it does not accommodate communications intended for text-to-911, group messages, MMS or texts that contain photos and videos.

When Amazon launched its lineup of Echo speakers as well as its own smart assistant, it was clear that its main goal was to bring online shopping and smart home services closer to its customers.

However, Amazon also expanded its Alexa and Echo services to communication-related functions by introducing free voice calls for users in several countries such as the United States and Canada as well as receiving video calls with the release of Echo Show last year.