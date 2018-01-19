Amazon Cancels Three More Shows, Including 'Jean-Claude Van Johnson'

Facebook/jcvanjohnson Promotional picture for "Jean-Claude Van Johnson."

Recent reports have revealed that Amazon has announced the cancellation of three shows: "I Love Dick," "One Mississippi," and "Jean-Claude Van Johnson." Further reports indicate that the cancellation is a reflection of an aggressive move from the company to compete in the streaming age.

According to reports, fans were understandably shocked at the cancellation of the titles, especially since "Jean-Claude Van Johnson" has proven itself to be one of the most loved series on Amazon. However, it would be worth noting that the shows were projects from when Roy Price was the president of Amazon Studios. Price was promptly asked to leave his position when a sexual harassment investigation was launched. The disgraced former president of Amazon Studios was championing original-programming at the time, but Amazon's company founder, Jeff Bezos, reportedly pushed to abandon the project in exchange for bigger series that can someday compete with HBO's "Game of Thrones."

Further reports added that despite the success of the shows that were cancelled, Amazon seems to be aiming higher as it looks to be attempting to establish itself as something more than what Netflix is. As such, Benzos has continued to push for an aggressive shift that would lead the company to bigger hits that can spread across demographics. Moreover, this shift in Amazon also seems to be a result of the growing competition in Hulu, where "Handmaid's Tale" and "The Path" are housed.

Aside from "I Love Dick," "One Mississippi," and "Jean-Claude Van Johnson," rumors indicate that Amazon might be planning to cancel more of its shows. They have yet to release an update on the fate of its other series, but fans are expecting more information in the coming weeks. Regardless, Amazon is expected to stand by the organization shift that it has started by abandoning the original programs niche.