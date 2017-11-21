Amazon Joins Black Friday Sale With Weekly Deals, Discounts

REUTERS/Michaela Rehle A parcel moves on the conveyor belt at Amazon's logistics centre in Graben near Augsburg December 16, 2013.

When someone mentions a Black Friday sale, most will associate it to jam-packed physical stores in the afternoon or evening of Thanksgiving Day up to the following day. However, this does not mean electronic commerce giant Amazon will not be joining the mania.

Amazon, however, has a slightly different approach. For one, they do not release a standard advertisement or brochure of items that will go on sale on that particular Thursday and Friday. What they do is list a wide array of discounted items on their website. These items fall under various categories such as home items, electronics, computer peripherals, toys, and more.

For example, as of this writing, people who love to decorate their homes in time for the holidays can get 33 feet of Cymas LED String Lights for only 13.99 instead of $29.99 and it comes with a remote control.

Meanwhile, those who like to do their shopping online can also purchase a Utopia Bedding-branded comforter set for a queen-size bed with a huge discount. Originally listed at $99.99, Amazon offers it now for only $26.34.

However, the most notable discounts in this case are the Amazon-branded devices. Their 6-inch black Kindle e-reader is currently discounted at $49.99 instead of $79.99. Amazon's Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet costs $69.99 after a $30 discount.

Meanwhile, Amazon has also cut down the price for a "certified refurbished" 1st generation Amazon Echo that was originally priced at $164.99. Customers will be able to get a $95 discount since this product will now be available for $69.99.

The recently released Fire HD 10 Tablet from Amazon is also on sale for $99.99 instead of its regular price of $149.99.

The above-mentioned deals are available as of this writing and are part of Amazon's Countdown to Black Friday sale. They will remain listed until Nov. 24 since news sources are also expecting Amazon to release a circular for the Cyber Monday sale on Nov. 27.