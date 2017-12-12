Facebook/americancrimestoryfx Promotional image for 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story'

There is only a little over a month of waiting left before "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" premieres.

In a recently released promo video, Andrew Cunanan (Darren Criss) tells an unseen person that he has a date with Gianni Versace (Edgar Ramirez). It sees Gianni swimming in his pool, Donatella (Penelope Cruz) in mourning clothes, and Antonio D'Amico (Ricky Martin) in blood-stained clothes. The final scene shows Cunanan pointing a gun, ready to fire.

The highly anticipated second season of the anthology series will tell the story of Versace's assassination and the manhunt that followed. Creator Ryan Murphy previously spoke about the themes that will be explored in the new season.

"Versace, who was [Andrew Cunanan's] last victim, did not have to die," Murphy said, explaining that homophobia indirectly but ultimately caused his death. "One of the reasons [Cunanan] was able to make his way across the country and pick off these victims, many of whom were gay, was because of homophobia at the time."

In November, the official trailer for "American Crime Story" season 2 was released. It opens with Cunanan making a run for it right after shooting Gianni dead. The police arrive at the iconic house, where Antonio is screaming for help. Gianni is rushed to the hospital, and the incident is reported nationwide. Donatella, for one, is determined to keep her brother's legacy alive.

Cunanan's backstory is also briefly glimpsed in the trailer. He tells people that he personally knows the Italian fashion designer, and his connection with him is seen. Gianni is not Cunanan's first kill, though, and his previous murders are also shown in the trailer. The police are tracking him down, but, as everyone knows, they will not be able to catch him in time.

"The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" will premiere on Wednesday, Jan. 17, on FX.