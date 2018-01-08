'American Horror Story' Season 8 News: Creator Ryan Murphy Teasing Future Setting

Facebook/AmericanHorrorStory Promotional image for 'American Horror Story'

Creator Ryan Murphy has revealed an important detail about the upcoming eighth season of "American Horror Story."

After exploring cultism and politics of the current world, the FX horror anthology series is taking on science fiction and heading to the future. According to Entertainment Weekly, Murphy made the big revelation at the Television Critics Association's press tour recently.

"All I'll say about it is I want to go to the future — still topical, but the future, which I've never done," Murphy said.

Other details about the eighth season are unknown, though Murphy did say that this future theme will not involve an outer space setting. He also teased that the new season will be unlike any other in the history of "American Horror Story."

"I pitched it to [FX chief] John Landgraf today right after his TCA panel, and he loved it, but he's asked me not to say what it is. I told him and he fell out of his chair with joy. I think people will like it, it's different from what we've done before, but I always try and do the opposite of what I've done on that show," he said.

It is unclear whether this future-set idea is the one Sarah Paulson previously revealed she liked. The actress — who has appeared in all seven seasons of the anthology series thus far — has already spoken to Murphy about potential stories for season 8. At the time, Murphy had yet to settle on one idea, but it looks like that has all changed.

There has been some talk of a crossover between the first and third seasons of "American Horror Story," respectively subtitled "Murder House" and "Coven," but no actual confirmation of that happening has yet to be given. Murphy had teased the possibility of the crossover, though, since he also revealed all of the series' seasons are connected in one way or another.

"American Horror Story" season 8 is expected to air in the fall of 2018, though no release date has been officially announced yet.