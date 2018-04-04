'American Horror Story' Season 8 Rumor: Anthology Is Not Going Way Too Far Into the Future

Facebook/americanhorrorstory A still from "American Horror Story" season 8

"American Horror Story" fans already know that season 8 is bringing them to a post-apocalyptic future, but there was no word as to how far in time it will fast forward to — until now.

According to AHS Central, the new season of the horror anthology drama will not be all too far-off as it will apparently be set in the year 2032, a time in which Arizona is in the middle of recovery from a devastating nuclear blast.

For this matter, "American Horror Story" season 8 will apparently be titled "Radioactive," a piece of information that has been revealed a few days prior.

The same tweet claims that Dylan McDermott, who last appeared in the second season of the series, will be back for the new installment. He will apparently be joined Denis O'Hare, Adina Porter, and Eddie Cibrian.

At the moment, the only confirmed cast members for "American Horror Story" season 8 are Evan Peters, Sara Paulson, and more recently, Kathy Bates.

The latter decided not to join last year's run to focus on the Netflix comedy series "Disjointed," which sadly only lasted one season.

"Kathy and Sarah Paulson have a lot of great stuff to get to do," series creator Ryan Murphy told Entertainment Weekly after announcing the former's return. "So, with Evan Peters, the three of them are the leads this year," he went on to say.

He also addressed the rumors about the title for "American Horror Story" season 8 being reported as "Radioactive," careful not to spill the beans as he did.

"I heard about that rumor. Well, that's based on a fact that we've cleared a lot of titles for that show. It's an interesting idea. I can neither confirm nor deny," Murphy said.

If the latest news about the cast involved is anything to go by, it is looking like "American Horror Story" season 8 will be a landmark run for the series. Screen Rant adds that the apocalyptic setting makes clear of the ambitious scale that Murphy's team appears to be going for.

After all, this will be the first time that the FX horror anthology will take viewers to the future. Majority of the previous seasons were set in the past, and only the more recent ones were placed in a more modern setting. For Murphy, it looks like it was high time they bring the terror all the way to next decade and a half.

Indeed, fans expect so much potential for "American Horror Story" season 8 as it is one of those things that just cannot go wrong — a talented ensemble on a perfect setting and backdrop. If that was not enough, Murphy is also reportedly working on booking "high profile" guest stars for the upcoming season.

At the moment, however, the latest season 8 report is yet to be corroborated. With the production expected to kick off soon, though, in the next two months to be more precise, it should not be long before official details trickle in.

"American Horror Story" season 8 is expected to premiere sometime this year on FX.