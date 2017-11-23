'American Horror Story' Season 8 Spoilers: What Is Known About the Next Season So Far?

Facebook/AmericanHorrorStory Sarah Paulson teases theme for season 8.

Here's what is known about the upcoming season 8 of the hit television series "American Horror Story."

Now that the seventh season of the hit series "American Horror Story" titled "Cult" has officially concluded, fans are wondering when the next season will start airing or if there will, in fact, be a season 8 for the series. But since series creator Ryan Murphy had confirmed that there will be a next season of "AHS," it may start airing as soon as next year.

Viewers should, however, note that there is no exact air date as of yet, but avid fans of the series might know that there is a pattern when it comes to the premiere dates of "AHS."

Beginning with "Coven," fans have noticed that the season premiere of the series has broadcasted earlier than each of their predecessors. "Coven" started airing on Oct. 9, 2013, while "Freak Show" started a day earlier with Oct. 8 of the next year. "Hotel" aired on Oct. 7, 2015, and "Roanoke" started airing much earlier on Sept. 14, 2016. So following this pattern, the next season may start airing sometime in the earlier parts of September 2018.

Nothing is known about what season 8 will be all about. However, it has been confirmed that "AHS" star Sarah Paulson, who has appeared in all of the anthologies of the show so far, will be returning for the next season. It has been speculated that season 8 may mirror that of season 3 since, beginning the sixth season, the show started to mirror its previous anthologies beginning with the first.

Furthermore, it has been reported that Ryan Murphy is planning to make season 8 a crossover between season 1 and season 3, and he has been reaching out to the actors involved during those timelines. When a crossover does happen in season eight, it will no doubt turn the show into a "shared universe."

Also, since "AHS" anthologies had been influenced by at least one of the nine circles of hell, the next season may focus on lust or violence since these are the only ones the show hasn't touched yet.

Viewers should stay tuned for more "AHS" season 8 spoilers in the coming months.