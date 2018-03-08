Facebook/AmericanIdol Promotional image for 'American Idol'

The premiere of the new "American Idol" is fast approaching, and some of the judges have shared their thoughts about the reality singing competition.

For those who are unaware, the "American Idol" revival will begin airing on Sunday, with three new judges on the panel to help guide contestants. The roster is made up of Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan.

Joining the judges is Ryan Seacrest, the host of the original "American Idol," who is juggling his time between the reality competition and "Live with Kelly and Ryan," which films in New York. "American Idol," on the other hand, is filmed in California.

"American Idol" previously wrapped its original 15-season run in 2016. Shortly after that, rumors began to circulate that a revival was in the works. Eventually, it was revealed that ABC had managed to seal the deal with Fremantle, effectively only taking "American Idol" off the air for one year.

But, with so many other reality competitions on the air, it is difficult to see what sets "American Idol" apart. For Perry, however, the show's edge over other singing shows is clear.

"I really think, like everybody has their opinions on these shows and there is a multitude of them, but I don't want to be like super shady, but you can name 10 people -- at least -- that have come off 'American Idol'... that have legitimate careers, that put out music, that have changed their journey, their destiny, affected people's lives," the pop singer said at the Television Critics Association's winter press tour (via Fox News).

Bryan, on the other hand, is more concerned about having to give tough comments to contestants, saying that he is not like Simon Cowell, who is known for his harsh remarks.

"It's interesting," he said on "Good Morning America" (via PEOPLE). It's a little out of my comfort zone to just pick people apart, but you have to. It's what you signed up for."

The new season of "American Idol" will premiere on Sunday, March 11, on ABC.