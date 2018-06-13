'America's Got Talent' Winner Found Dead While Gearing Up to Release 'Uplifting' Album

(Screen Shot: YouTube) Neal E. Boyd's Top 40 America's Got Talent performance, 2008.

"America's Got Talent" season three winner Neal E. Boyd died on Sunday at the age of 42.

According to Fox News, Scott County, Missouri, Coroner Scott Amick reported that several complications were found in Boyd's autopsy which caused his death. The array of diseases were all linked to his weight, including "heart and kidney failure and liver disease."

The opera singer was found unresponsive by his mother at her home in Missouri with the time of death recorded at 6:26 p.m.

"We are very saddened to hear that one of our 'AGT' family members, Neal E. Boyd, has passed away," NBC said in a statement via "America's Got Talent" social media. "Our hearts are with Neal's loved ones during this difficult time."

After winning "AGT" in 2008, Boyd released his debut album, My American Dream in 2009. He followed the album with a holiday album, "My Christmas Wish."

After a car crash in 2017, Boyd, who blacked out while driving, told Southeast Missourian after the crash, that he was planning to release an inspirational album this year.

"It was a very, very, very bad wreck ... It's a very slow progress. I shattered a lot of bones, and shattered my hip, which has left me almost unable to use that leg for now," Boyd explained. "It's been difficult, because you can't get up on stage right now, you can't perform for the audiences and you can't really do too much recording or traveling."

He then told the outlet that he was gearing up to release his third album, "In the Middle of it All" in 2019. He pegged the album "uplifting."

"Any time you're in a moment of struggle, God has a way of coming in and uplifting you," he continued. "You have these 'down moments,' whether it be health or physical, like it is now, and it just feels like something great is about to happen once I get back on my feet and back in front of the audience again.

"You never know what's going to happen next. Just be grateful that you survived. When God's given you the time to rebuild your spirit and rebuild your body," Boyd maintained.