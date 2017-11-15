Amy Schumer Spotted Grabbing Dinner With New Beau Chef Chris Fischer

(Photo: Reuters/Steve Marcus) Actress Amy Schumer at the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards; Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, April 23, 2015.

Amy Schumer has a new man in her life.

The comedienne is in a relationship with chef Chris Fischer, according to reports. They were photographed all smiles while enjoying a romantic dinner date at Cafe Altro Paradiso in New York City on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Schumer, 36, opted for a laid-back patterned button-down shirt matched with dark pants and shoes. Fischer, on the other hand, also maintained a low profile by sporting a simple black shirt.

Page Six notes Fischer used to work at Mario Batali's Babbo as a sous chef. However, he has since went back to his native Martha's Vineyard to help manage the Beetlebung Farm owned by his family. He is also known as the author of "Beetlebung Farm Cookbook."

Schumer and Fischer's latest outing marks the first time she has been seen with a new guy since calling it quits with Ben Hanisch in May. The "Snatched" actress first met the furniture designer through a dating app around Nov. 2015 and they were together for almost a year-and-a-half.

"Amy and Ben have ended their relationship after thoughtful consideration and remain friends," Schumer's rep told PEOPLE at the time.

Despite their split, Schumer and Hanisch stayed close friends. She even thanked Hanisch via Instagram for the outdoor swing set table he made for her.

Schumer recently made her Broadway debut in the musical "Meteor Shower," which proved to be a huge hit. Sales for her play reached $1 million this week, making it close to breaking the Booth theater record currently held by Bradley Cooper's 2015 performance in "The Elephant Man" at $1.1 million.

If ticket prices will not change (average price is $161), it is estimated that Schumer's play will pass the record set by Cooper's play within one more week.