Analysts and Users Believe Apple SE 2 to Launch Next Month

Reuters/ Stephen Lam iPhone SEs displayed at Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, California

Apple has been quiet for the past few months about its upcoming products this year. There are speculations online suggesting that the company will launch the anticipated iPhone SE 2 next month.

Users and critics have been talking about the possibility of the iPhone SE 2 back in 2017. The initial product to the SE series, the iPhone SE (Special Edition), was announced back in March of 2016 at Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, California.

There are now predictions that the SE 2 will be announced in March to provide details about the product's new features, specifications, price rate, and exact release date. The launch prediction is followed by new rumors saying that the SE 2 will hit stores worldwide either in May or June. However, there are not any supporting information from Apple if the product will indeed be announced in March and released later on.

The update on the SE series is among the new phones by Apple believed to be introduced in 2018. There are analysts who speculate that Apple might even unveil an iPhone X and iPhone SE crossover product to serve as the iPhone SE 2. Customers are hoping for a much better SE version compared to the already great iPhone SE. Apple had also introduced a lot of new features for its smartphone products, and people are hoping for new ones to be available on the predicted SE 2.

The iPhone SE back in 2016 was a big hit among consumers for its overall performance, battery life, handheld design, and camera. The smaller version of the iPhone was considered as one of the best smartphones available in the consumer electronics market that offers a smaller design and yet equipped with excellent performance.

The iPhone SE received impressive scores from technology publications and critics. TrustedReviews gave the SE a score of 8 out of 10 and a 4 out of 5 stars from TechRadar.