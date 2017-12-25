Angelina Jolie Shares Homeschooling Activities; Her Kids Learn 6 Different Languages, Music

Angelina Jolie's children with Brad Pitt have been homeschooling since the Hollywood mom brings them all over the world. The actress and director has the kids learning six different languages and playing musical instruments.

REUTERS/Joshua Roberts Angelina Jolie's six children with Brad Pitt homeschool because she always brings them on her trips.

Each of the children, Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 9, has his or her own tutor who tackles varied subjects of learning. Jolie also makes sure that her children are physically active, so they are involved in soccer and have self-defense classes.

"It bothered me how little I was taught in school," Jolie said of the decision to homeschool her children. "I didn't want them to have the same education I had when it came to Vietnam or Cambodia."

In 2016, Jolie enumerated the languages that her children learn while homeschooling. No child is taught the same language and the mom made them pick what they want to master.

"Shi is learning Khmai, which is the Cambodian language, Pax is focusing on Vietnamese," Jolie revealed. "Mad has taken to German and Russian, Z is speaking French, Vivienne really wanted to learn Arabic, and Knox is learning sign language."

Just before Christmas, Jolie and four of her kids attended the 2017 United Nations Correspondents Association Awards, where the actress received a humanitarian award. Two of the children, however, remained home as Maddox watched over Vivienne, who was nursing an upset stomach.

Meanwhile, Jolie apparently shopped for Christmas presents at Target this season. Sources detailed that the award-winning actress loves to bargain hunt at this chain store or she asks her staff to make the purchases.

"She has staff that can get her anything and go anywhere for her, yet one place she has been spotted is Target. It makes her happy," the source said. "Walking around with her shopping cart makes her feel normal again."