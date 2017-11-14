'Ant Man and the Wasp' News, Release Date: Walton Goggins Wraps Filming

Facebook/antman Promotional photo for "Ant-Man and the Wasp"

Although "Thor: Ragnarok," "Black Panther," and "Avengers: Infinity War" are the only Marvel films making headlines in the past months, the production for "Ant-Man and the Wasp" is making good progress away from the limelight. In fact, over the weekend, actor Walton Goggins announced that he had already wrapped filming his part in the film.

The "Justified" star is set to appear in "Ant-Man and the Wasp" as Sonny Burch. Just a few months after Marvel confirmed the actor's debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Goggins confirmed last week that he had already finished his time on the film's set.

Goggins took to Instagram on Friday to announce that his final day of filming as the new MCU villain had already wrapped. The actor posted a photo showing himself in front of the camera and his young son Augustus trying his very best to get the image in focus. "My last day on 'Ant-Man.' Peyton and his bad ass camera man Peter let Augustus shoot my close up. Marvel... he promised me it was in focus!" he captioned the photo.

The Peyton that Goggins was referring to in the photo was Peyton Reed, the director of the upcoming film. According to reports, the filmmaker commemorated Goggins' last day of filming by allowing his son Augustus to set up one of the actor's final scenes in the film.

Before Goggins posted the wrapping photo, reports of a wrap party being held in Atlanta for "Ant-Man and the Wasp" made the rounds online. Goggins' recent post confirmed that the Atlanta part of the production was already completed.

Also, the photo featured in the background the Golden Gate Bridge, hinting that part of the upcoming film would be set in Scott Lang's (Paul Rudd) MCU hometown.

"Ant-Man and the Wasp" is set to hit theaters on July 6, 2018.